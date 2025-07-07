Financial Contrast: GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) versus Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Marine Harvest ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 498.04% N/A -107.46% Marine Harvest ASA 5.77% 14.65% 6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Marine Harvest ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marine Harvest ASA 0 3 0 1 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Given GLG Life Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GLG Life Tech is more favorable than Marine Harvest ASA.

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Marine Harvest ASA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.32 N/A Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.60 $506.96 million $0.68 27.68

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Harvest ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Free Report)

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Marine Harvest ASA

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.