Analyzing BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -44.85% 8.07% 2.31% Generation Income Properties -85.03% -128.49% -7.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Generation Income Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $329.49 million 2.02 -$131.98 million ($0.56) -9.13 Generation Income Properties $9.76 million 0.88 -$8.35 million ($1.51) -1.04

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Income Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BrightSpire Capital and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus price target of $7.15, indicating a potential upside of 39.92%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

