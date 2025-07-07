RLX Technology (RLX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RLX Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 21.38% 4.05% 3.85% RLX Technology Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RLX Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 RLX Technology Competitors 117 910 998 28 2.46

Risk and Volatility

RLX Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 22.31%. Given RLX Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

RLX Technology has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.51, indicating that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLX Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $2.68 billion $75.60 million 38.67 RLX Technology Competitors $2.80 billion $103.51 million 3.40

RLX Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology. RLX Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLX Technology competitors beat RLX Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

