Michael Lawford Purchases 18,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.90 per share, with a total value of C$250,200.00.
Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Michael Lawford sold 4,127 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$58,108.16.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Lawford sold 6,845 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$93,502.70.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,338. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on NVA
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From the “Big Beautiful Bill”
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Could Dutch Bros Dethrone Starbucks? Why Investors Are Perking Up
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- D-Wave Is Rising Again Despite Dilution—What’s the Deal?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.