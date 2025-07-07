Michael Lawford Purchases 18,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.90 per share, with a total value of C$250,200.00.

Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Michael Lawford sold 4,127 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$58,108.16.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Lawford sold 6,845 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$93,502.70.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,338. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.