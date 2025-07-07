Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, GameStop, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, Everbright Digital, and Ambarella are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or support virtual reality (VR) hardware and software, such as headsets, immersive platforms and related content. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the VR industry, which spans gaming, training simulations, design visualization and other applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $721.22. 5,989,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,511,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $658.89 and a 200-day moving average of $630.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.61. 24,334,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,447. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.66. 10,100,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,275,865. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.09. 2,634,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,876. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.97. 237,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,231. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of EDHL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.02. 5,412,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,296. Everbright Digital has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 341,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,207. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53.

