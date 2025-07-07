QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.