Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 61,950,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,350,778. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

