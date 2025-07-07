Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Waseco Resources Trading Down 20.0%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$833,600.00, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72.
About Waseco Resources
Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.
