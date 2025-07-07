Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.35 and last traded at $141.87. 410,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 400,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 8.6%

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,859,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,827,000 after buying an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after buying an additional 254,348 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.