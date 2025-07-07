SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 109,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 26,033 shares.The stock last traded at $110.40 and had previously closed at $111.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

