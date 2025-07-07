American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 324,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 90,104 shares.The stock last traded at $108.64 and had previously closed at $109.09.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

