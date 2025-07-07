Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 439931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after acquiring an additional 628,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,735,000 after acquiring an additional 756,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,559,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,392,000 after acquiring an additional 785,578 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

