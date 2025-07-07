Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) was up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 976,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 179,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.