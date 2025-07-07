ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ACG Acquisition Company Limited (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.78) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.65), with a volume of 2552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ACG Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 830 ($11.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ACG Acquisition from GBX 720 ($9.83) to GBX 760 ($10.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

ACG Acquisition Stock Performance

About ACG Acquisition

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of -507.10.

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

Recommended Stories

