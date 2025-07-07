Head to Head Comparison: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) versus Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Armstrong World Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Armstrong World Industries pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Simpson Manufacturing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.45 billion 5.01 $264.90 million $6.25 26.70 Simpson Manufacturing $2.23 billion 2.98 $322.22 million $7.68 20.73

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong World Industries. Simpson Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong World Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Armstrong World Industries and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 0 4 4 0 2.50 Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus price target of $162.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 18.25% 39.37% 15.79% Simpson Manufacturing 14.49% 17.80% 11.56%

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Simpson Manufacturing on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, infrastructure construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

