Critical Review: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Equinix alerts:

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $18.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equinix pays out 195.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 173.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.75 billion 8.66 $815.00 million $9.62 80.54 Agree Realty $617.09 million 12.80 $189.20 million $1.77 40.57

This table compares Equinix and Agree Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equinix and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 18 5 3.04 Agree Realty 0 5 9 1 2.73

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $960.55, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $80.96, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.48% 6.96% 2.66% Agree Realty 30.05% 3.66% 2.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equinix beats Agree Realty on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.