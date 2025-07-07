NVIDIA (NVDA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/7/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $178.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

5/27/2025 – NVIDIA was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

5/23/2025 – NVIDIA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/23/2025 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating.

5/23/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/22/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2025 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/14/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.40. 112,607,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,743,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

