Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 419823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Jamf Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 11,526 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $123,328.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 347,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,564.30. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 16,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $173,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,524,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,085.75. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,957 shares of company stock worth $755,361. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

