Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

