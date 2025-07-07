Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 303392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$28.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

