Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 609500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 10.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.