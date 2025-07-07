Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 193034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jones Trading cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Price Performance
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Could Dutch Bros Dethrone Starbucks? Why Investors Are Perking Up
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- D-Wave Is Rising Again Despite Dilution—What’s the Deal?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.