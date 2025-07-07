Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 193034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

Separately, Jones Trading cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$137.51 million, a P/E ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92.

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

