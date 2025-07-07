Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.23), with a volume of 83683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.40 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The company has a market capitalization of £61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.32.

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

