Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 635,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,198,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

