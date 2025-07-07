ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 533,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 218,977 shares.The stock last traded at $23.07 and had previously closed at $22.88.

ENGIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

