ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 533,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 218,977 shares.The stock last traded at $23.07 and had previously closed at $22.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENGIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ENGIE
ENGIE Stock Up 0.8%
About ENGIE
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENGIE
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Could Dutch Bros Dethrone Starbucks? Why Investors Are Perking Up
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- D-Wave Is Rising Again Despite Dilution—What’s the Deal?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.