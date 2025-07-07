CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Financial Survey

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Intellinetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $969.13 million 6.63 -$92.48 million $0.01 974.50 Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.82 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.99

Profitability

Intellinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23% Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 5 0 2.50 Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 0.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 23.78%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Intellinetics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

