Analyzing ON (ONON) & Its Rivals

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ON to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ON and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 0 2 18 2 3.00 ON Competitors 872 4916 5301 112 2.42

Volatility & Risk

ON currently has a consensus target price of $63.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.50%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 21.41%. Given ON’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

ON has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 7.81% 14.79% 8.83% ON Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ON $2.63 billion $275.23 million 76.98 ON Competitors $5.93 billion $365.27 million 56.72

ON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ON. ON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ON beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.