Reviewing Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Core & Main 5.47% 23.55% 6.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Core & Main shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core & Main has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Techtronic Industries and Core & Main, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00 Core & Main 1 3 7 0 2.55

Core & Main has a consensus target price of $59.55, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Core & Main’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Core & Main”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.36 $1.12 billion N/A N/A Core & Main $7.44 billion 1.64 $411.00 million $2.15 28.77

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Core & Main.

Summary

Core & Main beats Techtronic Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

