Mark Allan Buys 25 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 597 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.25 ($203.81).

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Allan bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($205.16).

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.1%

LON:LAND traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 599 ($8.18). 2,147,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.69. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 490.20 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 682 ($9.31).

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group ( LON:LAND ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

