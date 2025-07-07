Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for INmune Bio (INMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB):

7/2/2025 – INmune Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – INmune Bio had its “sector underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

7/1/2025 – INmune Bio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/30/2025 – INmune Bio was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

INmune Bio Stock Down 9.7%

INmune Bio stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,577. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in INmune Bio by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

