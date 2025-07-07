Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Netflix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 23.07% 39.61% 17.90% Bilibili -2.15% -2.59% -1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Netflix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Netflix has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Netflix and Bilibili”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $39.00 billion 14.08 $8.71 billion $21.16 60.99 Bilibili $3.68 billion 2.56 -$184.51 million ($0.20) -112.72

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netflix and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 0 10 25 2 2.78 Bilibili 0 3 8 2 2.92

Netflix currently has a consensus price target of $1,182.58, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $21.62, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Netflix.

Summary

Netflix beats Bilibili on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.