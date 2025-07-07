Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.71.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$141.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$143.15. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$130.02 and a one year high of C$169.49. The stock has a market cap of C$88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$139.47 per share, with a total value of C$87,448.44. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, with a total value of C$199,600.80. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

