Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Raised to $398.00 at Barclays

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $394.00 to $398.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.67.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EG traded down $4.55 on Monday, reaching $332.94. 123,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

