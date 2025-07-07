Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of JXN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. 288,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,666,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $98,767,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

