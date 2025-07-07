Barclays Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$57.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.08.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$49.56. 1,940,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,267. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$48.35 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.91. The firm has a market cap of C$28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

In related news, Director Andy Mah bought 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$200,488.20. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

