Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 325,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 195.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

