Barclays Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $70.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.17. 379,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.