Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $291.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $296.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.