Reviewing Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and NU (NYSE:NU)

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and NU (NYSE:NU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oversea-Chinese Banking and NU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 0 0 0 0.00 NU 1 3 6 0 2.50

NU has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Oversea-Chinese Banking.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A NU 17.88% 30.77% 4.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and NU”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oversea-Chinese Banking $20.33 billion 2.81 $5.68 billion N/A N/A NU $11.52 billion 5.56 $1.97 billion $0.43 30.92

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than NU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NU beats Oversea-Chinese Banking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high-net-worth individuals. Its Global Wholesale Banking segment provides long-term project financing, short-term credit, working capital, and trade financing; customized and structured equity-linked financing products; cash management and custodian services; capital market solutions; corporate finance and advisory banking services; and treasury products. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. The company's Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

