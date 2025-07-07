Head-To-Head Contrast: Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) versus GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE – Get Free Report) and Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and Radius Recycling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco N/A N/A N/A Radius Recycling -3.69% -15.73% -6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GlyEco and Radius Recycling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Recycling 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Radius Recycling has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.01%. Given Radius Recycling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Recycling is more favorable than GlyEco.

This table compares GlyEco and Radius Recycling”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radius Recycling $2.74 billion 0.31 -$266.41 million ($3.60) -8.26

GlyEco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Recycling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Radius Recycling shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of GlyEco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Radius Recycling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on April 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys. The company also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its retail self-service auto parts stores. In addition, it produces various finished steel products using ferrous recycled metal and other raw materials, as well as semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. Further, the company sells catalytic converters to specialty processors that extract the nonferrous precious metals, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, refineries, smelters, wholesalers, and recycled metal processors, as well as finished steel customers, such as steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and major farm and wood products suppliers. It also provides recycling and related services, including scrap brokerage, certified destruction, automotive parts recycling, railcar dismantling, and reverse logistics under 3PR brand name. Radius Recycling, Inc. was formerly known as Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Radius Recycling, Inc. in January 2024. Radius Recycling, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

