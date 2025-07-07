Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,755 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $148.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

