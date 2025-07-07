Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 195,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 45.4% during the first quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

TSLA opened at $313.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

