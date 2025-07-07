Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Byrne Financial Freedom LLC

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7%

Tesla stock opened at $313.56 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.