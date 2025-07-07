Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Critical Analysis

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Land and GreenTree Hospitality Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.46 billion 8.54 $819.46 million $0.50 42.30 GreenTree Hospitality Group $184.05 million 1.22 $15.07 million $0.43 5.13

Risk & Volatility

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. GreenTree Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Oriental Land pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oriental Land and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land 18.26% 12.82% 8.82% GreenTree Hospitality Group 8.67% 7.51% 2.29%

Summary

Oriental Land beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

