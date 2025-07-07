Critical Analysis: MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MRC Global and Valmont Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global $3.01 billion 0.37 $55.00 million ($0.11) -116.95 Valmont Industries $4.08 billion 1.66 $348.26 million $17.18 19.59

Volatility & Risk

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MRC Global. MRC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valmont Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MRC Global has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MRC Global and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global 0.47% 12.82% 3.96% Valmont Industries 8.55% 22.27% 10.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MRC Global and Valmont Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

MRC Global currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Valmont Industries has a consensus price target of $362.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given MRC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MRC Global is more favorable than Valmont Industries.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats MRC Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless steel, alloy and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services under the ValidTorque and FastTrack names. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications. It also offers galvanizing, anodizing, painting, and powder coating services for paint products; towers, small cell structures, camouflage concealment solutions, passive intermodulation mitigation equipment, and components for wireless communication markets; and solar single-axis tracker product, an integrated system of steel structures, electric motors, and electronic controllers, as well as provides coatings services to preserve metal products. In addition, the company manufactures center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for the agricultural markets, such as parts and tubular products for industrial customers; advanced technology solutions for agricultural sector; mechanical irrigation equipment and service parts under the Valley brand name. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and farmers, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.