Contrasting Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) and Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Loomis and Paysign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.40% 12.72% 4.30% Paysign 9.55% 19.49% 3.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loomis and Paysign”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion N/A $155.24 million $2.26 17.48 Paysign $58.38 million 7.62 $3.82 million $0.11 74.55

Loomis has higher revenue and earnings than Paysign. Loomis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Loomis has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysign has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Paysign shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Paysign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loomis and Paysign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paysign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Paysign has a consensus target price of $8.06, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysign is more favorable than Loomis.

Summary

Paysign beats Loomis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

