Financial Analysis: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) versus Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellium and Greenwave Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium $7.34 billion 0.28 $56.00 million $0.46 30.77 Greenwave Technology Solutions $33.32 million 0.37 -$23.92 million ($81.82) 0.00

Profitability

Constellium has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions. Greenwave Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Constellium and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium 0.92% 7.74% 1.34% Greenwave Technology Solutions -71.79% -111.11% -65.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Constellium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Constellium has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Constellium and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Constellium presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Constellium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellium is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Summary

Constellium beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, as well as foil stock for the flexible packaging market. This segment also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and specialty reflective sheets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides rolled aluminum products, including aerospace plates, sheets, and extrusions; and aerospace wing skins, as well as plates and sheets for use in transportation, industry, and defense applications. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers extruded aluminium products and aluminium structural components for the automotive industry, including crash-management systems, body structures, side impact beams, and battery enclosures; and fabricates hard and soft alloy extruded profiles for various industry applications in the automotive, engineering, rail, and other transportation end markets. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. It sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as Shanghai, and Seoul. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders. In addition, the company process nonferrous metals, such as aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products; and sells catalytic converters recovered from end-of-life vehicles to processors that extracts nonferrous precious metals comprising platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It serves large corporations, industrial manufacturers, retail customers, and government organizations. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

