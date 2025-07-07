Financial Survey: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Marten Transport has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marten Transport and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport 2.31% 2.82% 2.18% Forward Air -31.66% -242.42% -25.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport 0 2 1 0 2.33 Forward Air 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marten Transport and Forward Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Marten Transport currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%. Forward Air has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Marten Transport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marten Transport is more favorable than Forward Air.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Marten Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marten Transport and Forward Air”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport $963.71 million 1.13 $26.92 million $0.27 49.44 Forward Air $2.47 billion 0.33 -$816.97 million ($29.05) -0.93

Marten Transport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Air. Forward Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marten Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marten Transport beats Forward Air on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services. The Dedicated segment offers customized transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports customers' freight utilizing its refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 3,349 tractors, that included 3,255 company-owned tractors and 94 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

