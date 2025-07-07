Contrasting Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) & Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Church & Dwight and Swatch Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Church & Dwight $6.11 billion 3.97 $585.30 million $2.33 42.30 Swatch Group $7.65 billion 2.47 $219.26 million N/A N/A

Church & Dwight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swatch Group.

Profitability

This table compares Church & Dwight and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Church & Dwight 9.52% 19.28% 9.52% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Church & Dwight pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Church & Dwight has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Church & Dwight and Swatch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Church & Dwight 2 6 7 0 2.33 Swatch Group 4 0 0 0 1.00

Church & Dwight currently has a consensus target price of $108.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Church & Dwight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Swatch Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment is involved in the personal care, household and over-the-counter products in international subsidiary markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, China, and the United Kingdom. The SPD segment consists of sales to businesses and participates in three product areas namely, animal nutrition, specialty chemicals, and commercial and professional. The Corporate segment includes equity in earnings of affiliates. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

