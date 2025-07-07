Head to Head Review: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and BGSF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 0.00 -$2.62 million ($0.07) N/A BGSF $272.50 million 0.30 -$3.34 million ($0.31) -23.68

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BGSF. BGSF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Education Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.2% of BGSF shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of BGSF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and BGSF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A BGSF -1.22% -3.96% -2.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and BGSF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 BGSF 0 0 1 1 3.50

BGSF has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BGSF is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

